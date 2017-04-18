Fulton Financial in Lancaster, Pa., reported higher quarterly profit that reflected strong growth in its mortgage business.
The $19 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its first-quarter net income rose 13.4% from a year earlier to $43.4 million. Earnings per share of 25 cents were 2 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In