The actress Geena Davis is expanding her crusade for better roles for women and girls in film and TV by shining a light on how the entertainment industry typically portrays bankers as white male villains motivated by greed.

Davis, the founder and chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, told a group of female bankers on Thursday that the public is getting a distorted view of the banking industry, while women are rarely seen in anything but supporting roles.