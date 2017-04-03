Netspend has agreed to provide $53 million in monetary relief in a settlement of allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
The settlement resolves charges that the prepaid card issuer, a division of Total System Services, deceived consumers in its advertising. Ads for Netspend’s prepaid cards featured claims that getting approved was easy, and funds would be available right away.
