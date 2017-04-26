First-quarter profits at State Street got a big boost from new agreements to service more than $100 billion of assets.
Profit at the $237 billion-asset company rose 40% year over year to $446 million. Earnings per share of $1.15 were a nickel better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
