WASHINGTON — Rebeca Romero Rainey, a third-generation community banker who rose to executive leadership in her early 20s, has been tasked to lead the Independent Community Bankers of America at a pivotal time.

Following the crisis and unprecedented regulatory response, policymakers are now more open to regulatory relief and more willing to acknowledge differences in how rules affect small banks versus large. Rainey's charge will be to turn that positive momentum into real-world benefits for the ICBA's members.