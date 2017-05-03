Entegra Financial in Franklin, N.C., has taken a hit to earnings in the wake of First NBC Bank Holding’s failure.
The $1.4 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it held $700,000 in subordinated debt from First NBC, a New Orleans company that regulators closed on Friday.
