The latest capital raise by BankGuam Holding n Hagatna offers a hair-raising warning to potential investors: North Korea’s threats of launching a missile at the company’s home turf.

The $2 billion-asset company filed documents Wednesday to raise up to $20 million by selling common stock. Proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes that could include acquisitions or reducing or refinancing debt.

