The latest capital raise by BankGuam Holding n Hagatna offers a hair-raising warning to potential investors: North Korea’s threats of launching a missile at the company’s home turf.
The $2 billion-asset company filed documents Wednesday to raise up to $20 million by selling common stock. Proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes that could include acquisitions or reducing or refinancing debt.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In