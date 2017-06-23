Summer is off to a good start for ES Bancshares in Newburgh, N.Y.
The $254 million-asset parent of Empire State Bank was eager to tout ongoing turnaround efforts, disclosing that it expects to earn $577,000 to $727,000 during the first half of this year. The forecast includes proceeds from the recent branch sale.
