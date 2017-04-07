WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller’s top examiner at Wells Fargo has been removed from his position, Reuters reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The examiner, Bradley Linskens, left his position in March, according to Reuters, and led a team of more than 60 people supervising Wells. He is still cited as the examiner-in-charge of the bank on the OCC’s website.
