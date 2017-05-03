In an attempt to show it went all out to help struggling homeowners, the embattled mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial provided an unusual level of detail about foreclosures that regulators have deemed "inappropriate."
A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit filed last month accuses Ocwen of widespread servicing errors that cost borrowers their homes. CEO Ron Faris fired back during Ocwen's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, outlining three foreclosure sales he said were deemed "inappropriate" by regulators, but were actually difficult cases that the servicer maintains it handled adequately.
