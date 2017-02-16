Print Email Reprints Share

In a challenging climate for online lenders, questions are mounting about OnDeck Capital’s path to eventual profitability.

The New York-based small-business lender reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday. The $35.9 million loss was the firm’s biggest since its initial public offering in late 2014. That gusher of red ink equaled more than 10% of OnDeck’s $340 million in market capitalization.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial