Life insurance companies are trying to chip away at banks’ dominant market share in commercial real estate lending.
Though commercial banks still hold more than half the outstanding debt on CRE and multifamily loans, life insurers have largely kept pace in recent years and last quarter even outpaced banks in originations, according to data released Tuesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In