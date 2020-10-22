Organizers look to open bank in western North Carolina

A group is looking to form a bank in western North Carolina.

Organizers of Highlands Banking Co. filed an application on Tuesday with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for deposit insurance. The bank would be based in Highlands, a town near North Carolina’s borders with Georgia and South Carolina.

The application wasn’t immediately available.

A legal notice published by The Highlander, a local newspaper, included Robby Roberts, a former president and CEO of First Newton Bank in Covington, Ga., and Tony Potts, a former branch manager for Entegra Bank, on a list of organizers.

Ted Gammill, a bank consultant at DD&F Consulting Group, was also listed as an organizer.

Entegra was sold last year to First Citizens BancShares in Raleigh, N.C.