PacWest Bancorp in Beverly Hills, Calif., has formed a national tax-exempt-lending group after hiring a pair of lenders.
The $21 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that it had hired Christopher Baron to lead its efforts in the government sector. Baron previously was a managing director of public finance at MUFG Union Bank.
