Patriot National Bancorp in Stamford, Conn., has a new president.
The $683 million-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that it had promoted Richard Muskus Jr. to fill the post. Muskus, who joined Patriot in 1995, previously served as the company’s chief lending officer.
