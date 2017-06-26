Lending Club’s first securitization of its own consumer installment loans is an important step in rebuilding its business following a scandal last year over its corporate controls.

The company has been seeking to broaden its funding sources after concerns about the integrity of its data caused many investors to pause or scaled back their purchases. Lending Club originally acted purely as a matchmaker, connecting borrowers with lenders over its platform. It did not hold on to the loans. Investors who funded these loans and wanted to turn around and resell them as collateral for bonds were left to their own devices.