WASHINGTON — Payday lenders have claimed a small victory in their case against the government related to Operation Choke Point.

Lenders have sought relief over the Obama administration crackdown on links between banks, payday lenders and other companies, an effort to combat fraud. Several companies say they lost business as a result of the initiative and are alleging denial of due process.

