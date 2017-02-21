PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring the vendor-financing business of the nonbank commercial lender ECN Capital in a deal that would add more than $1 billion of loans to its commercial portfolio.
The Pittsburgh company said in news release Tuesday that it is paying cash for ECN’s U.S.-based commercial and vendor-finance business, which includes $1.1 billion of construction, transportation, industrial, franchise and technology loans and leases. The deal is valued at $1.25 billion, according to a news release from Toronto-based ECN.
