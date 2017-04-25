Popular, the largest bank based in Puerto Rico, has shaken up its management ranks by naming a new CEO and moving its longtime CEO into a new role as executive chairman.

The $40.3 billion-asset company announced Tuesday that President and Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Alvarez will succeed CEO Richard Carrion as CEO on July 1. Carrion will shift to a new role as executive chairman, where he will focus on mergers and acquisitions, investments in technology and innovation and other strategic initiatives. The company said in a news release that Carrion would remain in that role for three years and then transition to nonexecutive chairman.