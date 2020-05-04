© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

QCR records impairment charge tied to planned advisory group sale

Paul Davis
May 04, 2020, 5:18 p.m. EDT
QCR Holdings in Moline, Ill., is planning to sell a financial planning firm less than two years after buying it.

The $5.2 billion-asset company disclosed last week that it will sell Bates Cos. QCR did not disclose the buyer or the price associated with the sale.

QCR did disclose that it recorded a $500,000 goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter tied to the pending sale. The company recorded a $3 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter associated with the sale and its decision to sell Rockford Bank and Trust.

The company agreed in August to sell the $523 million-asset Rockford to Heartland Financial in Dubuque, Iowa, for $59.2 million in cash.

QCR bought to buy Bates Cos. in October 2018. The group, which offers securities, wealth management services and investment advice, had $700 million in assets under management when QCR agreed to buy it in early 2018.

