The surge in financial stocks since the election of President Trump has put a damper on plans by M&A-hungry banks in Canada to explore U.S. deals.

During earnings calls this week, the CEOs of two leading banks north of the border — Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce — said the spike in U.S. bank stocks has changed the acquisition landscape. The KBW Bank Index has risen 30% since Republicans swept the elections on expectations of lower taxes and a lighter regulatory touch in the years ahead.