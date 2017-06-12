Print Email Reprints Share

San Francisco is learning through trial and error how to reach the unbanked.

The city treasurer’s office has spent more than decade working with nonprofits to get more residents to use local banks rather than rely on payday lenders and check-cashing firms for financial services.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial