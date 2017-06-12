San Francisco is learning through trial and error how to reach the unbanked.
The city treasurer’s office has spent more than decade working with nonprofits to get more residents to use local banks rather than rely on payday lenders and check-cashing firms for financial services.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In