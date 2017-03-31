Regulation is driving another small bank out of a compliance-heavy business.
Triumph Bancorp in Dallas has agreed to sell Triumph Capital Advisers, a firm that manages collateralized loan obligations, to Pine Brook, a private-equity firm that specializes in the financial services and energy sectors.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In