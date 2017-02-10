Regions Financial has created the position of chief governance officer to oversee the Birmingham, Ala., company’s corporate governance strategy.
The $126 billion-asset company hired Hope Mehlman to fill the role. Mehlman, previously an assistant general counsel at Regions, will report to Fournier “Boots” Gale III, Regions’ general counsel.
