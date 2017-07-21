Improved credit quality boosted second-quarter profits at Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala.
The company has frequently indicated an aversion to loan categories that seem to be overly frothy, and has been cutting exposure to indirect auto, multifamily and medical office lending.
