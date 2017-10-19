SLM Corp., the private student lender better known as Sallie Mae, is taking a different approach to how it handles the growing threat from refinace lenders who cherry pick the best borrowers.
While firms like Navient attempt to tackle the problem by offering their own consolidation loans, Sallie is developing loan products with extended terms that reduce borrowers' monthly payments in an effort to discourage borrowers from refinancing in the first place.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In