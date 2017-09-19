WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for bipartisan action against Equifax during a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, criticizing the credit bureau for waiting several weeks after a massive data breach to reveal it to the public.

“Bad enough that Equifax was so sloppy that they let hackers into their system, but the company's response has been even worse,” Warren said. “Equifax gave criminals a 40-day head start to use the information they had stolen while the rest of us were left in the dark."