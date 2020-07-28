Senate confirms Wade as FHA commissioner

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dana Wade as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration in a 57-40 vote.

Wade is succeeding acting FHA Commissioner Len Wolfson, who took over when former Commissioner Brian Montgomery was confirmed as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to hit the ground running during this critical time for our nation’s housing markets,” Wade said in a press release from HUD.

Wade served as the acting FHA commissioner from July 2017 until June 2018. She then worked as the general deputy assistant secretary in HUD’s Office of Housing before joining the Office of Management and Budget, where she worked as a program associate director for general government — overseeing the HUD budget — until December 2019.

Previously, Wade was also the deputy staff director of the Senate Banking Committee and the Republican deputy staff director of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She also worked as a policy adviser during Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential run.

The Senate Banking Committee met in May to examine Wade’s nomination. She told lawmakers that if she were confirmed, her priorities would be to protect current FHA homeowners, improve the agency’s IT infrastructure and protect taxpayers from losses at the FHA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe that FHA has a duty to support the nation’s housing markets and homeowners facing economic hardship,” Wade said in her opening remarks during the hearing. “While the virus will pass and the economy will eventually regain its previous strength, the road to recovery will require our sustained effort.”

Robert Broeksmit, the president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, applauded Wade’s confirmation.

“During her tenure at HUD, Ms. Wade has been an integral part in strengthening the various programs that provide affordable housing opportunities and assistance to homebuyers and renters,” he said. “With her expertise and experience, I am confident that Ms. Wade will be successful in developing workable solutions during this unprecedented time.”