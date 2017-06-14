WASHINGTON -- The Senate Banking Committee voted Wednesday to approve the nomination of Pam Patenaude to be the deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Her nomination to be the No. 2 at HUD now goes to the full Senate, where she is expected to be confirmed.
