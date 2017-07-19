Print Email Reprints Share

Wintrust Financial in Rosemont, Ill., reported higher quarterly earnings after a trio of small acquisitions.

The $27 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its second-quarter profit increased by 24% from a year earlier to $64.9 million, or $1.10 a share.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial