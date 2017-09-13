In its more than 16 years of existence, Signature Bank in New York has never bought another bank and only occasionally has it floated the idea of being acquired by a larger institution.
So it was a bit surprising to hear CEO Joseph DePaolo on Wednesday describe with such specificity the type of bank he would envision as being the ideal acquirer of the $41 billion-asset Signature.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In