SVB Financial in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday promoted Chief Financial Officer Michael Descheneaux to the role of bank president, and announced it has recruited a BancWest executive as his successor.

Descheneaux has served as CFO at for the past decade. He joined the $45 billion-asset SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, in 2006, and was previously a managing director with Navigant Consulting in Chicago. He takes over the president title from Greg Becker, who currently serves as president and CEO of both SVB and its subsidiary bank.