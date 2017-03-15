After watching margins slide for the better part of a decade, bank CEOs are cheering news that the Federal Reserve is hiking rates sooner than expected just weeks ago.

When the Fed on Wednesday boosted its benchmark short-term rate by 25 basis points to between 0.75% and 1%, it was the second such increase in three months after just one in the decade prior. The central bank also said it expects interest rates to settle around 3% by the end of 2019, slightly earlier than it had predicted in December.