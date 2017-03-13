Small-business owners are finding it easier to get a loan now than at any time since before the financial crisis.
They also say that business conditions have improved substantially over the past 12 months and that they are more optimistic about prospects for growth than they have been in years, according to results of a survey of more than 600 business owners taken in early February.
