South State Corp. in Columbia, S.C., has agreed to buy Park Sterling in Charlotte, N.C.
The $11.2 billion-asset South State said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $691 million in stock for the $3.3 billion-asset Park Sterling. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
