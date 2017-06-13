Southside Bancshares in Tyler, Texas, has agreed to buy Diboll State Bancshares in Texas.

The $5.7 billion-asset Southside said in a press release Monday that it will pay $218.8 million in cash and stock for the $1 billion-asset parent of First Bank & Trust East Texas. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, values Diboll State at 228% of its tangible book value.