Southside Bancshares in Tyler, Texas, has agreed to buy Diboll State Bancshares in Texas.
The $5.7 billion-asset Southside said in a press release Monday that it will pay $218.8 million in cash and stock for the $1 billion-asset parent of First Bank & Trust East Texas. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, values Diboll State at 228% of its tangible book value.
