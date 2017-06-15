State Bank Financial in Atlanta has agreed to buy AloStar Bank of Commerce in Birmingham, Ala.
The $4.2 billion-asset State Bank said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $196 million in cash for the $944 million-asset AloStar. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
