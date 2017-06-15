Print Email Reprints Share

State Bank Financial in Atlanta has agreed to buy AloStar Bank of Commerce in Birmingham, Ala.

The $4.2 billion-asset State Bank said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $196 million in cash for the $944 million-asset AloStar. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial