WASHINGTON — Banks and other firms collecting defaulted debt originated by another company are not subject to the kinds of restrictions placed on third-party debt collectors, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in a unanimous decision.

Delivering his first opinion since joining the court in April, Justice Neil Gorsuch said in Henson, et al., v. Santander that the plain language of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act firmly defines a “debt collector” — to whom the law’s restrictions apply — as one who is seeking to collect “debts owed … another,” as opposed to creditors seeking to collect on their own defaulted debts.