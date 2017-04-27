Earnings at SVB Financial in Santa Clara, Calif., rose as the tech-focused banking company boosted lending to private-equity and venture capital firms.
The $45.3 billion-asset company reported first-quarter profits of $101.5 million, or 28% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were $1.91, or seven cents higher than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
