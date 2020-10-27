Texas Capital hires JPMorgan Chase exec as its next CEO

Texas Capital Bancshares in Dallas has a permanent CEO lined up.

The $38 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that Rob Holmes will also become president and join its board on Jan. 24. He will also serve as president and CEO of its Texas Capital Bank unit.

Holmes, who will succeed Larry Helm, has been the global head of corporate client banking and specialized industries at JPMorgan Chase since 2011. He has been with JPMorgan Chase and its predecessors since 1989.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive search process, and the board and I look forward to welcoming a leader of Rob’s caliber,” Helm said in the release.

"Rob brings more than 30 years of experience and a proven record of driving innovation, building client relationships, developing talent and fostering a strong culture founded on collaboration, transparency and accountability,” Helm added.

Helm, the company’s executive chairman, has served as interim president and CEO since May when he took over for Keith Cargill.

Cargill stepped down after Texas Capital’s planned $3.1 billion merger with Independent Bank Group was terminated. The companies parted ways after the pandemic hurt global markets and the their ability to meet the merger’s objectives.

Cargill had planned to relinquish day-to-day management of the combined company had the merger closed.

After Jan. 24, Helm will remain executive chairman for up to three months to help with the transition. He then plans to return to his previous role as non-executive chairman.

Texas Capital recently reported a third-quarter profit of $57 million, rebounding from a $34 million loss a quarter earlier.