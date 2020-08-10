Triumph in Texas discloses issue with recent asset purchase

Triumph Bancorp in Dallas said a recent acquisition has hit a snag.

The $5.4 billion-asset company bought $103.3 million of net accounts receivable and related transportation factoring assets from a unit of Covenant Logistics Group in early July for $13.9 million

Triumph disclosed in its quarterly filing that it has concerns about $66 million of the acquired assets. The company said it “is in the process of collecting additional information ... and has not yet determined the amount of any specific reserves or charge-offs, if any, or the impact of such assets on the accounting for the transaction."

Triumph said it "believes it has various claims" against the Covenant unit that sold the assets. Triumph said the parties “are engaged in discussions to determine whether such claims can be amicably resolved” and it “is also evaluating all other options" if a solution cannot be reached.

While Triumph said in July that it expeced the deal to add 15 cents a share to its annual earnings, Brad Milsaps, an analyst at Piper Sandler, wrote in a note to clients that the disclosure “certainly calls into question the potential accretion, pending the resolution.”