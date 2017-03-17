WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's decision to slash all funding for the flood mapping and loss mitigation efforts in flood-prone communities is getting push back from supporters of better flood management policies.

The budget cuts to mapping will be "devastating," Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of Floodplain Managers, said Thursday during a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing. Mapping, he said, is the "cornerstone of everything else" the National Flood Insurance Program does — "the mitigation, the land use and even the insurance."