WASHINGTON – President Trump announced his intention late Friday to nominate James Clinger, a former top aide to the House Financial Services Committee, as the next chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The move was a surprise since FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg's term does not expire until near the end of November. But Clinger can be confirmed to a vacant board seat prior to Gruenberg's departure.

