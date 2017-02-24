WASHINGTON — President Trump signed an executive order Friday requiring every agency to establish a task force focused on eliminating unnecessary regulations.
The executive order “will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary, burdensome and harmful to the economy, and harmful to the creation of jobs and business,’’ Trump said while flanked by CEOs from several Fortune 500 companies.
