Union Bankshares in Richmond, Va., will soon have a new bank president.
The $9 billion-asset Union said in a press release Tuesday that it had hired John Stallings to fill the position, effective Sept. 29. Stallings will oversee mortgages, retail banking, wealth management, marketing and commercial banking.
