United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., has agreed to buy Four Oaks Fincorp in North Carolina.
The $10.7 billion-asset United said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $124 million in cash and stock for the $737 billion-asset Four Oaks. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, values Four Oaks at 177% of its tangible book value.
