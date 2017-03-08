Wells Fargo community banking head Mary Mack is seeking three new deputies and shaking up regional leadership of the division she inherited after a bogus-account scandal.
Mack announced the moves in an internal memo Tuesday, saying she's looking for candidates within the bank and externally for a trio of senior posts focusing on strategy, customer experience and clients including small businesses and the affluent.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In