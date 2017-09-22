WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is broadening her probe into the Equifax data breach to look at whether the credit bureau should have disclosed the breach sooner than it did and if the company plans to claw back compensation from key executives.

Warren sent a letter Friday to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, asking him to investigate whether Equifax broke the law by not disclosing the breach in an Aug. 16 investor presentation despite having discovered weeks earlier, on July 29, that hackers had broken into the company’s computer system. The company ultimately disclosed the breach on Sept. 7.