Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – Brian Montgomery appears headed for easy confirmation for another stint as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, despite objections by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that he is too close to the financial services industry.

During a nomination hearing on Thursday, Montgomery appeared to enjoy widespread support by members of the panel.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial