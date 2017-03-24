Northwest Bancorp in Spokane, Wash., said Thursday that it had agreed to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank in Hood River, Ore.
The $131.1 million-asset CenterPointe operates three branches in the Columbia River Gorge region that spans both states. It reported net income totaling $977,000 for 2016, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In