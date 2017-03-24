Print Email Reprints Share

Northwest Bancorp in Spokane, Wash., said Thursday that it had agreed to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank in Hood River, Ore.

The $131.1 million-asset CenterPointe operates three branches in the Columbia River Gorge region that spans both states. It reported net income totaling $977,000 for 2016, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

